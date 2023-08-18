Kansas State Board of Healing Arts elects new president and vice president

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts has elected a new president and vice president.

Kansas State Board of Healing Arts officials said they elected President R. Jerry DeGrado, D.C., and Vice President Richard Bradbury, D.P.M.

Officials with the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts indicated DeGrado has served as a member of the Board since 2015. He is a graduate of Logan Chiropractic College where he earned Bachelor of Science in Biology and Doctor of Chiropractic degrees. He has been in practice since 1985, along with serving the Kansas Chiropractic Association and the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations. DeGrado has received numerous awards for outstanding service and leadership while dedicating much of his life to serving others in the community, the church and his practice. He and his wife, Deidre DeGrado, have a large family of nine children.

Officials with the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts said Bradbury has served as a member of Board since 2020. He is a graduate of Marymount College in Kansas and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. Residencies in Podiatric Surgery and Podiatry were completed at the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the Veterans Administration and the East Tennessee State University James Quillen College of Medicine. Bradbury is a Fellow of the American College of Podiatric Medicine, past President of the Kansas Podiatric Medical Association, and has served as a professional appointee for several medical associations at the national and state levels.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts officials said they license and regulate 16 healthcare professions in Kansas with more than 33,000 licensees. The mission of the Board is to safeguard the public through licensure, education, and discipline of those who practice the healing arts in Kansas.

Kansas State Board of Healing Arts officials noted the 15-member Board consists of five Doctors of Medicine, three Doctors of Osteopathy, three Doctors of Chiropractic, one Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, and three public members. The Board also has advisory councils that help oversee allied health professions regulated by the Board. The Executive Director of the Board is Susan Gile, who can be reached at susan.gile@ks.gov. Other information regarding the Board can be found at their website.

