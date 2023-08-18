Judge allows transgender Kansans to play role in lawsuit over drivers’ licenses

Kris Kobach
Kris Kobach(John Hanna | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. judge Friday gave the go ahead for five individuals to have their voices heard in a lawsuit over what gender should appear on their drivers’ licenses.

Judge Teresa Watson granted a motion to intervene filed by five Kansans who are transgender. Three of them hold drivers licenses that do not reflect their gender at birth, while the other two may want to obtain such a license in the future. All five argue they have a substantial interest in the case because they feel their rights could be violated, depending on the outcome.

Attorney General Kris Kobach, R-Kansas, filed a lawsuit in July against the Kansas Dept. of Revenue’s top two officials over SB 180. The law defines biological sex as gender assigned at birth. Kobach says the Dept. of Revenue is violating the law by continuing to allow transgender people to change their driver’s licenses to reflect their gender identities.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, however, said people could continue to have their driver’s licenses. She cited guidance established in 2011, which discusses reclassification based on a court order or medical declaration.

Kobach argued against allow the individuals, who are represented by the ACLU, to intervene, saying his lawsuit focuses on whether the Revenue Dept. was following the law, not the issue of constitutional rights.

In her ruling, Watson wrote that she agrees the individuals raise a question of laws shared by the main lawsuit, and their intervention is allowed under a doctrine that applies when language in the statute is considered vague. She also states the intervention should not create long delays in the lawsuit, especially since those involved agreed to potentially changing the existing schedule.

Watson has a Nov. 1 hearing set on a request for a temporary injunction. In July, she granted a request from Kobach for a temporary restraining order, stopping the state from issuing any licenses that do not reflect gender assigned at birth.

According to court documents, from July 2019 to December 2022, 233 people requested their gender be changed on their drivers’ licenses. The state received only two requests in January 2023, but 172 requests in June 2023, the month before the gender marker law took effect.

Kobach also is trying to stop Kansans from changing the sex listing on transgender people’s birth certificates in a separate federal lawsuit.

