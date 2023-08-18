Injury accident on Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in the hospital following a crash on Westbound U.S. Highway 24 near Milepost 371.

A 1997 Toyota pickup was traveling Westbound when another vehicle changed lanes and forced him off the road on the left-hand side.

As a result of the wreck, two people were taken to Stormont Vail, Roger Brown, the driver of the 1997 Toyota pickup and his passenger Pattie Brown.

Both were believed to be suffering from minor injuries

