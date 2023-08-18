Heritage Bank shares artwork from Valeo Behavioral Health Care artists

Heritage Bank hosted an artistic luncheon in collaboration with Valeo on Friday, Aug. 18, which...
Heritage Bank hosted an artistic luncheon in collaboration with Valeo on Friday, Aug. 18, which was the last day for Creations of Hope Art Exhibit at Heritage Bank.(Doug Brown/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over the course of one week, Heritage Bank shared artwork from artists involved with Valeo Behavioral Health Care.

Valeo partnered up with Heritage Bank to display several pieces of artwork from Tuesday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 18. It was called the Creations of Hope Art Exhibit. So, for 10 days, bank visitors got to observe art from local artists and they had the option to purchase the pieces.

Then, Heritage Bank hosted a luncheon for everyone involved with the exhibit on Friday — the last day for the Creations of Hope Art Exhibit at Heritage Bank.

Aimee Copp-Hasty, Development Director at Valeo Behavioral Health Care, says every piece was created by 24 artists who are active members of their community and have their own experiences with mental health.

”They can be people who have used Valeo’s art therapy services or they can be community members who have a loved one who has a mental illness, caregivers of someone with a mental illness, or they can just be mental health advocates,” said Copp-Hasty.

On the last day, staff members of Heritage Bank got to meet the artists. Barb Montgomery, Vice President of Business Development at Heritage Bank, discussed the partnership for the Art Exhibit.

“We get to meet the artists and their families, and it is so exciting to see if something was sold for them, to see their eyes just light up,” said Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Topeka Correctional residents, driver injured after Iola bus collision
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Rose Wilson
Woman arrested, accused of setting early-week apartment fire in Topeka
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on US-75 highway...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County

Latest News

KDHE issues blue-green algae warning for River Pond at Tuttle Creek State Park
KDHE issues blue-green algae warning for River Pond at Tuttle Creek State Park
Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Department begin joint proactive...
TPD & Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. provide increased enforcement along county trails
Rep. Jake LaTurner hosts discussion with Kansas agricultural leaders
Rep. Jake LaTurner hosts discussion with Kansas agricultural leaders
Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Department begin joint proactive...
TPD & Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. provide increased enforcement along county trails
Rep. Jake LaTurner hosts discussion with Kansas agricultural leaders
Rep. Jake LaTurner hosts discussion with Kansas agricultural leaders