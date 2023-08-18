Heritage Bank shares artwork from Valeo Behavioral Health Care artists

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over the course of one week, Heritage Bank shared artwork from artists involved with Valeo Behavioral Health Care.

Valeo partnered up with Heritage Bank to display several pieces of artwork from Tuesday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 18. It was called the Creations of Hope Art Exhibit. So, for 10 days, bank visitors got to observe art from local artists and they had the option to purchase the pieces.

Then, Heritage Bank hosted a luncheon for everyone involved with the exhibit on Friday — the last day for the Creations of Hope Art Exhibit at Heritage Bank.

Aimee Copp-Hasty, Development Director at Valeo Behavioral Health Care, says every piece was created by 24 artists who are active members of their community and have their own experiences with mental health.

”They can be people who have used Valeo’s art therapy services or they can be community members who have a loved one who has a mental illness, caregivers of someone with a mental illness, or they can just be mental health advocates,” said Copp-Hasty.

On the last day, staff members of Heritage Bank got to meet the artists. Barb Montgomery, Vice President of Business Development at Heritage Bank, discussed the partnership for the Art Exhibit.

“We get to meet the artists and their families, and it is so exciting to see if something was sold for them, to see their eyes just light up,” said Montgomery.

