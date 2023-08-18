TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures today were high, but not too much higher than what we’d typically expect for mid-August in NE Kansas. But the thermometer will shoot up again tomorrow, as triple digit values will be widespread across the plains.

Dangerous Heat Wave Begins Saturday

Low temperatures overnight will be much warmer compared to last night, jumping from the upper 50s to middle 70s for a stuffy night ahead. Southerly winds will also start to pick up this evening, setting the stage for another powerful, long-lasting heat wave in NE Kansas.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the triple digits for any and all communities within the viewing area. Though humidity will be relatively low, the extreme heat will still prove to oppressive for nearly any length of time spent outdoors. The same outlook is expected for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday... relief in the form of cooler temperatures may not arrive until the following weekend.

Rainfall will not be a factor in either the short term or long term forecasts, with chances staying at nearly zero throughout the next 8 day period. Any respite from the heat will have to arrive in the form of a pattern change rather than any pop up showers or storms.

This heat wave will likely exceed both the intensity and duration of what we witnessed back at the end of July, so it’s more important than ever to remind ourselves of the tips to follow to stay cool and healthy in such sweltering conditions. Drinking plenty of water, limiting alcohol/caffeine consumption, and wearing lots and lots of sunscreen when outdoors!

Excessive heat warnings will begin tomorrow afternoon, and last through at least this coming Tuesday.

