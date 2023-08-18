Heat Wave Begins Saturday

Triple Digit Heat into the week ahead
Live at Five
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures today were high, but not too much higher than what we’d typically expect for mid-August in NE Kansas. But the thermometer will shoot up again tomorrow, as triple digit values will be widespread across the plains.

Dangerous Heat Wave Begins Saturday

Low temperatures overnight will be much warmer compared to last night, jumping from the upper 50s to middle 70s for a stuffy night ahead. Southerly winds will also start to pick up this evening, setting the stage for another powerful, long-lasting heat wave in NE Kansas.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the triple digits for any and all communities within the viewing area. Though humidity will be relatively low, the extreme heat will still prove to oppressive for nearly any length of time spent outdoors. The same outlook is expected for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday... relief in the form of cooler temperatures may not arrive until the following weekend.

Rainfall will not be a factor in either the short term or long term forecasts, with chances staying at nearly zero throughout the next 8 day period. Any respite from the heat will have to arrive in the form of a pattern change rather than any pop up showers or storms.

This heat wave will likely exceed both the intensity and duration of what we witnessed back at the end of July, so it’s more important than ever to remind ourselves of the tips to follow to stay cool and healthy in such sweltering conditions. Drinking plenty of water, limiting alcohol/caffeine consumption, and wearing lots and lots of sunscreen when outdoors!

Excessive heat warnings will begin tomorrow afternoon, and last through at least this coming Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Topeka Correctional residents, driver injured after Iola bus collision
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Rose Wilson
Woman arrested, accused of setting early-week apartment fire in Topeka
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on US-75 highway...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County

Latest News

Heating back up
Heat indices at least 105° Saturday through much of next work week
Friday forecast: Hot today, very hot beginning this weekend
Heat Wave Approaching
Heat Wave Approaching
'Cool' today but heating up tomorrow and certainly by the weekend