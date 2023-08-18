Gov. Kelly seeks extension for disaster declaration in response to severe storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is seeking an extension for a major disaster declaration in response to severe storm damage.

Officials with the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department said Governor Kelly sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency asking for an extension to submit a request for a major federal disaster declaration for the period beginning June 27, and continuing. Governor Kelly requested an extension to Sept. 15 to submit the request.

Officials with the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department indicated the request is being made because the state has been impacted by repetitive rounds of severe storms accompanied by torrential rains which caused flash flooding and flooding, tornadoes, high winds, large hail and lightning. An extension is being requested to allow for additional time to analyze local damage reports and determine the need for joint preliminary assessments. Governor Kelly noted that the state is currently managing four open FEMA-declared disasters.

“As a result of repetitive storms that the state has experienced, additional time is needed to further corroborate the incident period in collaboration with Kansas Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” Governor Kelly said.

