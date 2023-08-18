Get Down in T-Town brings city together with music, performance, fun

Get Down in T-Town is 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Brown vs Board Mural, SE 15th & Monroe
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get Down in T-Town is back for its fourth year.

The night is packed with performances from a diverse slate of talent, with a goal of bringing people together.

S.J. Hazim will host the program. He, council member and Topeka United member Karen Hiller, and performer JQ Guest visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about the event.

S.J. said Get Down in T-Town is a fun way for families to come together and enjoy a variety of music and spoken word performances from artists representing an array of genres.

Karen said it one of the events sponsored by Topeka United, which works to unify the community by helping see their commonalities, even though they may seem different. She encouraged everyone to bring their lawn chairs to enjoy the evening.

J.Q. said he’ll present a positive message through his performance. He said he finds it inspiring to have the Brown vs Board mural as the backdrop, because of all it represents.

The 4th Annual Get Down in T-Town is 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in front of the Brown vs Board Mural, SE 15th & Monroe. More than a dozen music, spoken word and other performances will take place, with Roger Ortega as the headliner. The event is free.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Topeka Correctional residents, driver injured after Iola bus collision
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Rose Wilson
Woman arrested, accused of setting early-week apartment fire in Topeka
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on US-75 highway...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
Judge allows transgender Kansans to play role in lawsuit over drivers’ licenses
Judge allows transgender Kansans to play role in lawsuit over drivers’ licenses
Heritage Bank hosted an artistic luncheon in collaboration with Valeo on Friday, Aug. 18, which...
Heritage Bank shares artwork from Valeo Behavioral Health Care artists
Trail cameras have been prohibited on Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks-managed lands in...
KDWP shares trail cameras prohibited on lands, waters in response to concerns
Mika makes herself at home with Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society during a visit to...
Mika would make herself right at home with a fur-ever family