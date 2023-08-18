Get Down in T-Town brings city together with music, performance, fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get Down in T-Town is back for its fourth year.

The night is packed with performances from a diverse slate of talent, with a goal of bringing people together.

S.J. Hazim will host the program. He, council member and Topeka United member Karen Hiller, and performer JQ Guest visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about the event.

S.J. said Get Down in T-Town is a fun way for families to come together and enjoy a variety of music and spoken word performances from artists representing an array of genres.

Karen said it one of the events sponsored by Topeka United, which works to unify the community by helping see their commonalities, even though they may seem different. She encouraged everyone to bring their lawn chairs to enjoy the evening.

J.Q. said he’ll present a positive message through his performance. He said he finds it inspiring to have the Brown vs Board mural as the backdrop, because of all it represents.

The 4th Annual Get Down in T-Town is 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in front of the Brown vs Board Mural, SE 15th & Monroe. More than a dozen music, spoken word and other performances will take place, with Roger Ortega as the headliner. The event is free.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.