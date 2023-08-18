Friday forecast: Hot today, very hot beginning this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a slight warm up today, it’ll still be the coolest day we’ll have until at least next weekend. Extreme heat builds into the area for Saturday and continues through next work week. All while it remains dry with no chances for rain.

Taking Action:

Be safe in the upcoming heat wave: With a prolonged stretch of extreme heat beginning this weekend and lasting throughout next work week make sure you are ready. Hydrate, adjust outdoor activities to limit the amount of time you are outside, keep your pets in mind. If you don’t have AC spend some time in a place that does like the library, movie theater, friend’s house, cooling shelters, etc. It’s also important to find somewhere cool at night so your body is able to recover after the intense heat during the day.

The biggest uncertainty especially in the next couple days is the humidity aspect of the forecast. The higher the humidity the ‘cooler’ the temperatures and vice versa. For example temperatures could range from 105°-110° with the ‘feels like’ temperatures slightly cooler than the temperature or it could range from upper 90s to 105° with heat indices 110° to even as hot as 115° if the humidity gets high enough. No matter what though heat indices for most of northeast KS will range from 105°-110° and either way you should be taking heat safety precautions the same.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 59 Record highs Saturday through Tuesday: 109, 104, 107, 103 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the triple digits for most with a few upper 90s possible in extreme northeast KS. Wind S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Sunday: A warmer morning with most spots in the mid 70s will lead to another hot afternoon with less wind so it’ll be even more uncomfortable with similar highs. Again the humidity factor will determine how hot it will get but heat indices should be around 110° for most spots.

Next week remains the same especially through Thursday with confidence on how much of a cool down there will be beginning Friday lasting into the weekend. There are also signs of rain Friday into the weekend but by no means is it a high chance and with it being a week away a lot can change.

