Fort Riley announces 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade to deploy to Europe

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Department of the Army announced the deployment of the 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade (1ID CAB) to Europe in support of European allies and partners.

Fort Riley officials said the 1ID CAB will deploy in the fall. Approximately 1,700 soldiers are involved. 1ID CAB will deploy to Europe to replace the 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the U.S.’ commitment to NATO allies and partners.

According to Fort Riley officials, the Combat Aviation Brigades’ most recent deployment was in early 2021 throughout the area of Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade has some of the Army’s best Soldiers and Aviators. We have trained diligently over the past year in preparation for our deployment,” said Col. Chad Corrigan, the 1ID CAB commander. “The Demon Brigade is more than ready to deploy to support this mission and continue to strengthen our established relationships with our European Allies and partners.”

Fort Riley officials noted for more information, contact the 1st Infantry Division public affairs officer, Lt. Col. Jeff Grimes, at jefferson.t.grimes.mil@army.mil, or 785-240-5808.

