Fiery passion: Lyric Moore isn’t afraid of anyone

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A big piece of the recent success for Jayhawk softball is senior catcher Lyric Moore.

Moore has helped lead the program to their most wins since 2018. Head coach Jennifer McFalls’ Olympian, no nonsense policy rubs off on the team.

“Definitely impacts us and inspires us to want to follow in her footsteps,” Moore said. “She has a blueprint, we just follow it.”

Following the blueprint and it starts in practice.

“At practice, we’re always yapping at each other, you’re not going to hit it farther than me, stuff like that and it’s a lot of fun competition at practice so when we step onto the field with other teams, it’s a very comfortable setting,” she said.

Moore’s freshman season, she didn’t play a whole lot. She had what was called the “Yips,” a physiological block which hindered her throwing which started her freshman season. Moore got help and that’s in the rear view mirror now and lit a fire under her to earn more playing time.

Then, her sophomore campaign she was voted a captain and played outfield but she says she wasn’t comfortable at times.

But, fast forward to her junior year, she became the main backstop and she became more comfortable because she grew up playing that position.

“I was ready for it,” she said. “I was excited, I was like I’m a leader, I’m going to do whatever you guys need me to do and it was very comfortable for me going into my junior year. It was as simple as “if you need me to do it, I’ll do it,” she said.

When she steps on the diamond, she’s not afraid of anybody.

“As a competitor, nobody will beat me. I might beat myself, but I’m not going to let someone else beat me.”

Nobody will beat her and if they do, she’s not making excuses.

“Everything in this life that you want, if you don’t get, is 110 percent your fault,” she said. “There is no one else you can fault but yourself. If you didn’t get the job you wanted, you weren’t good enough, that’s it, it’s that simple. So, you go blaming other people then the solution is in their hands so when the solution is in someone else’s hands, it’s on their time when it gets fixed.”

Moore led the team in average, hits, doubles, triples and total bases. She caught nine runners stealing which led the conference and was a NFCA All-Region Third Team selection.

