FedEx truck caught fire near Carbondale, packages likely damaged or lost

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters were on Highway 75 Thursday afternoon when a FedEx truck caught fire.

A 13 NEWS viewer (who requested to remain anonymous) sent WIBW-TV footage of the truck engulfed with flames around 4:30 p.m. on the Hwy 75 exit to Carbondale with fire crews attempting to extinguish the fire.

Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire yet or what was lost in the fire.

