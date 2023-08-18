Fatal motorcycle crash closes K-92 from K-4 to Westlake Rd. in Jefferson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatal motorcycle crash closed K-92 from K-4 to Westlake Rd. in Jefferson County.

Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred around 2:14 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 on K-92 at Greenview Dr.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said K-92 is closed from K-4 to Westlake Rd.

