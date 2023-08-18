Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten

Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department, started kindergarten on Thursday.(Denham Springs Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (Gray News) – A police department in Louisiana helped make a fallen officer’s son’s first day of school extra special.

Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department, started kindergarten on Thursday.

Kelly was shot in the line of duty on May 11 and died from his injuries on June 2.

The department posted photos of the special day on Facebook, showing Liam standing proudly with...
The department posted photos of the special day on Facebook, showing Liam standing proudly with a backpack, surrounded by officers sheering him on.(Denham Springs Police Department)

Kelly’s fellow officers with the DSPD showed up Thursday to help send Liam off to kindergarten since his dad couldn’t be there.

The department posted photos of the special day on Facebook, showing Liam standing proudly with a backpack, surrounded by officers cheering him on.

“We wanted him [Kelly] to know just how much his blue family supported him, and we were honored to help make sure that Liam’s first day was unforgettable,” the department wrote in the Facebook post.

Kelly began his law enforcement career in 1994 with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and joined the DSPD in 2019 as a taser instructor and field training officer.

Kelly’s fellow officers with the DSPD showed up Thursday to help send Liam off to kindergarten,...
Kelly’s fellow officers with the DSPD showed up Thursday to help send Liam off to kindergarten, since his dad couldn’t be there.(Denham Springs Police Department)

On May 11, Kelly responded to a call about a man involved in several road rage incidents in the area who was arguing with a woman he did not know in the parking lot of a shopping center. Upon arriving, the man opened fire on Kelly from his car, striking the officer multiple times, police said.

DSPD Chief Rodney Walker said at the time of Kelly’s death that the community lost “a great public servant, a great father, grandfather, husband and just a great human being.”

The suspect fled the scene but was later shot and killed by a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy.

Denham Springs is located about 15 miles east of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Topeka Correctional residents, driver injured after Iola bus collision
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Rose Wilson
Woman arrested, accused of setting early-week apartment fire in Topeka
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on US-75 highway...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks

Latest News

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
‘Complete betrayal of trust:’ Neonatal nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies in a British hospital
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Kansas State Board of Healing Arts officials said they elected new President R. Jerry DeGrado,...
Kansas State Board of Healing Arts elects new president and vice president