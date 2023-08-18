Community of Manhattan shows support for Boy Scout on his eagle project

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan boy scout with Down Syndrome has completed a project with a lot of help.

Logan Brooks collected tissues, ramen noodles, laundry soap, and more to complete his eagle scout project. The items were donated to the special education life skills program at Manhattan High School. Everyone was just amazed by the size of the gift and they’re very proud of Logan.

”He was amazed, I’m amazed, everyone’s amazed because that was an entire trailer load of just goods which is amazing, and its rightful to be amazed at that,” said Patrick Huser, Logan’s friend.

“This means the absolute world just because there are so many facets of this I mean Logan is the kindest person I’ve maybe ever met and so for him to want to give back to his program, his peers, and his teachers, is just classic Logan,” said Jamie Schnee, Special Education teacher at Manhattan High School.

The donations included over 14,000 items and more than $1,800 donated.

