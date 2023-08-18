Community of Manhattan shows support for Boy Scout on his eagle project

The donations included over 14,000 items and more than $1,800 donated.
The donations included over 14,000 items and more than $1,800 donated.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan boy scout with Down Syndrome has completed a project with a lot of help.

Logan Brooks collected tissues, ramen noodles, laundry soap, and more to complete his eagle scout project. The items were donated to the special education life skills program at Manhattan High School. Everyone was just amazed by the size of the gift and they’re very proud of Logan.

”He was amazed, I’m amazed, everyone’s amazed because that was an entire trailer load of just goods which is amazing, and its rightful to be amazed at that,” said Patrick Huser, Logan’s friend.

“This means the absolute world just because there are so many facets of this I mean Logan is the kindest person I’ve maybe ever met and so for him to want to give back to his program, his peers, and his teachers, is just classic Logan,” said Jamie Schnee, Special Education teacher at Manhattan High School.

The donations included over 14,000 items and more than $1,800 donated.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Antonio V. Arreola was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the alleged...
Topeka Dollar General employee held at gunpoint after theft
Ralph Shook
Improperly displayed license plate leads to Topeka man’s drug arrest

Latest News

Stormont Vail Manhattan Campus held an open house for the public
Shawnee County’s Emergency Management team say they’re taking notes after Hawaii’s devastating...
Shawnee County increases emergency preparedness after Hawaii wildfire
During August's National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, health workers want moms to know where...
Breastfeeding is best, but not always easy! Here’s where to find support
Officials with the Office of the Governor said Governor Laura Kelly implemented a policy to...
Governor Kelly directs Executive Branch agencies to adopt generative AI policy