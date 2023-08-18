Christmas preps in August! Toys for Tots holding benefit golf scramble

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked 129 days until Christmas! The holiday is already top of mind for the Topeka Marine Corps Reserve.

The group is planning for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. Josh Smith is a former reservist who now works for Lewis Toyota. He and Lewis Toyota general manager Mike Surey visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the business is helping support the charitable effort.

Lewis is sponsoring a four-person golf scramble as a benefit for Toys for Tots. The event takes place Monday, Aug. 28 at Topeka Country Club. People may register as an individual or with a four-person team at http://charitygolftoday.com/marinetoysfortots.

Josh said Toys for Tots will begin collecting toy donations in October, as well as taking applications from families who would like to receive toys. He said they gifted more than 8,000 children last year.

Find information about the program here.

