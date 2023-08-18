Breastfeeding is best, but not always easy! Here’s where to find support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While we often hear how it’s best for a baby’s health, experts also want moms to know they understand it can be challenging.

“It might be natural, but it’s not always easy,” said Laura Odom, RN with Stormont Vail’s Breastfeeding Clinic.

August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month. Odom says it’s a time to let moms know they are not alone.

“It’s a learning process for the parents and the baby,” she said. “(I think) being patient with yourself and giving yourself a bit of grace to know that this is new for you and your baby and you’re both going to get there.”

The clinic offers support to nursing moms for as long as they need it. Weight checks help answer questions as to whether baby is eating enough.

“Every person is different. Sometimes you want to eat two tacos, sometimes you want to eat three, so we always say put them back for dessert, let them have as much as they want. Nurse on demand, but then give some guidelines of it should be at least 8 to 10 times a day,” Odom said.

Clinic staff can guide moms through developmental changes that change eating habits.

“Just when you think you have the hang of something, they throw you for a loop and have growth spurts and cluster feeding or maybe aren’t sleeping as long as they were,” Odom said.

The clinic also offers advice to working moms, which is one focus of this year’s National Breastfeeding Month. Odom says most insurance companies provide breast pumps, and workplaces are expected to provide a clean, private space with a door that locks and adequate break time to pump. The clinic can guide you through the more personal details.

“Here’s when we should start pumping to store the milk so you have a good storage supply when you return, and how much do you feed when you’re away,” she said.

Odom says it’s worth it because of the benefits breastfeeding provides for babies.

“It’s perfectly matched nutrition, so it has exactly what they’re needing, full of really good calories and nutrients and vitamins,” she said, adding it also helps mom provide antibodies to baby to protect against illness.

It also offers benefits for moms..

“There’s reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancer later in life, fewer sick days at work because your baby’s not sick as often,” Odom said.

Odom says several community groups also offer resources, including the Topeka Breastfeeding Coalition, Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition, and La Leche League, so moms shouldn’t feel alone.

“There’s a lot of people in your area who want to help you and support you,” she said.

Stormont’s breastfeeding clinic is free for any moms who deliver at Stormont, and a one-time $35 fee for anyone else.

Upcoming Events

Welcome Baby Jubilee:

2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10

Stormont Vail Pozez Education Center

information at calendar.stormontvail.org

Welcome Baby Class:

1:30pm – 4:00 pm Aug. 27th

This class is designed to provide up to date information about newborn care, safe sleep, car seat safety, calming a fussy baby, feedings, and more. Adjustments to parenthood as well as nurturing your relationship with your support person will also be covered in this class. Mothers are welcome to bring their support person, family or a friend who provides support during their pregnancy and beyond. Class will consist of a combination of presentation and hands on practice of techniques such as diapering and swaddling.

Class is held in the Pozez Education Center Auditorium at Stormont Vail Hospital.

Breastfeeding Basics In-Person Class:

6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19th

This introduction to breastfeeding will provide pregnant people and their families an opportunity to learn about breastfeeding before their baby is born. Classes are designed to help families prepare for the breastfeeding experience by providing information on how breastfeeding works, how to get started, problems that may arise and how to incorporate breastfeeding and working.

This class will be held in the Stormont Vail Health Auditorium. Please enter through the main entrance of Stormont Vail Health.

Note: Enrollment includes expectant parent and one support person.

*Classes are free and sign up for the event on stormontvail.org

