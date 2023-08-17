Woman arrested, accused of setting early-week apartment fire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman remains behind bars as she stands accused of setting an early-week apartment fire in the Capital City.

The Topeka Fire Department says that just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, fire crews were called to 1312 SW Polk St. with reports of a fire alarm. On arrival, crews found smoke and flames emerging from an apartment.

Firefighters said they started an offensive fire attack and were able to keep the blaze confined to the building where it started. No injuries were reported as a result.

TFD indicated that an investigation into the fire found the blaze was intentionally set. Rose A. Wilson, 62, of Topeka, was arrested on Wednesday evening and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated arson - substantial risk to great bodily harm

TFD noted that the fire only cost about $500 in damage, all of which was associated with the loss of items, not property damage. Working smoke detectors were found in the apartment.

As of Thursday, Wilson remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance yet set.

