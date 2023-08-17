Wednesday’s Child - Ja’Niyah

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week hopes to be a traveling nurse. But for now, she’d like to settle down with a loving, adoptive family.

Meet 12-year-old Ja’Niyah. This beautiful young lady is spunky and has a great sense of humor. She brings joy to those around her. She’s helpful, caring and affectionate.

Ja’niyah is also creative – she loves to make bracelets and other craft, and she has a gift for doing hair and makeup. At home Ja’Niyah enjoys watching movies, cooking, riding her bike or swimming. At school, she enjoys band and playing the flute.

A high note, for Ja’Niyah, would be adoption. She’d love to have a family who’s nice, caring, supportive and outgoing.

Most of all, she just wants to live in a home where family is important – and forever.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

