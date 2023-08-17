Water main construction to close 12th St. at Gage Blvd. in Topeka

Water main work will close 12th St. at Gage Blvd. in Topeka, Kan.
Water main work will close 12th St. at Gage Blvd. in Topeka, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water main work will close 12th St. at Gage Blvd. in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka officials said beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 12th St. at Gage Blvd. will be fully closed to traffic for water main work related to the ongoing water line replacement project on Gage Blvd. Detour signage will be posted.

City of Topeka officials indicated through northbound and southbound traffic on Gage Blvd. will remain.

According to City of Topeka officials, the closure will be in place for about one week, depending on the weather.

