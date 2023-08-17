Trailer stolen out of Clay Center found at Riley gas station with new damage

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A trailer stolen out of Clay Center recently was found overnight at a Riley gas station with considerable damage.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, law enforcement officials located a trailer that had been reported stolen out of Clay Center.

According to officials, the trailer had been stolen from a 46-year-old man but was in the possession of two men, ages 35 and 54.

RCPD noted that the trailer was found at the Short Stop gas station in the 400 block of N. Main St. in Riley with additional damage to its fender, tail lights, wire harness and light plug.

Officials indicated that the crime cost the man about $1,500.

No other information, including any details about arrests or the suspects, has been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Antonio V. Arreola was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the alleged...
Topeka Dollar General employee held at gunpoint after theft
FILE - An empty spot on reporter Phyllis Zorn's desk shows where the tower for her computer sat...
Items seized by police during Marion newspaper raid set to be returned by KBI

Latest News

FILE
Topeka records 22 homicides in 2023, a handful remain unsolved
FILE
Racial slurs that led to fist fight land Carbondale juvenile behind bars
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Topeka Correctional residents, driver injured after Iola bus collision
K-State Salina officials said the campus hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Aug. 15...
K-State Salina opens third on-campus residence hall