Trailer stolen out of Clay Center found at Riley gas station with new damage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A trailer stolen out of Clay Center recently was found overnight at a Riley gas station with considerable damage.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, law enforcement officials located a trailer that had been reported stolen out of Clay Center.

According to officials, the trailer had been stolen from a 46-year-old man but was in the possession of two men, ages 35 and 54.

RCPD noted that the trailer was found at the Short Stop gas station in the 400 block of N. Main St. in Riley with additional damage to its fender, tail lights, wire harness and light plug.

Officials indicated that the crime cost the man about $1,500.

No other information, including any details about arrests or the suspects, has been released.

