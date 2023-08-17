Topeka West debaters take on elected officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “We’re going to be proposing that the United States Federal Government enact a universal basic income. Basically a set amount of money for every single person in the United States every single year,” said Topeka West debater Charlie White.

“They’re gonna tell us how awesome it is and it’s our position to tell them how terrible it is and let the debate process play out and it should be a fun, exciting little event,” said Topeka City councilmember Spencer Duncan.

Spencer Duncan and Tobias Schlingensiepen are both Topeka West alums happy to help students at their alma mater prepare for the upcoming debate season.

“I was a high school debater at Topeka West and this is the Topeka West debate team, so if there’s any chance they call, I will ask and do my part to get them ready for the season so that they can have a successful year,” Duncan said.

As he enters his 4th year on the team, Charlie White said debate has improved his confidence and ability to speak in public.

“When I came into the debate team my freshman year, I was a very timid person. I was not fantastic at public speaking. I really wanted to improve my abilities as a speaker, as someone who could address large issues like this. Someone who could analyze an argument from both sides. I went into this desiring that ability and I got that skill in droves.”

White’s debate coach Matthew Baer said while Wednesday’s mock debate is a good chance to practice for the upcoming season, he hopes his students realize the real life implications of the discussions they’re having.

“I think that’s what’s probably more important is for them to have these engagements with adults in the political realm and to just see that debate is a fun game that we play on the weekends, but the things that we’re talking about are issues that are real, and affect our community and our country.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.