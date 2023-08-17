Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library marks 50 years of rolling out the red carpet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library loves to roll out the red carpet for its visitors. They even have something called Red Carpet Services.

The program turns 50 this year. Diana Friend from TSCPL visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about it.

Diana said Red Carpet Services was born from an idea volunteers had in 1973. They felt the library needed to find a way to extend to people who were unable to physically come through their doors, often due to age or medical issues. The volunteers developed a way to do outreach visits to local long-term care facilities and people who are homebound. They can deliver books, DVDs or other materials, and sometimes simply offer companionship.

The library has a week of activities planned to celebrate the program and familiarize people with its services. Activities include:

9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 21: Red Carpet Experience, Explore what happens during a Red Carpet visit

10 a.m. to Noon Aug. 22: Trivia, play inter-generational trivia & learn about service

9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 23: Site Hop, experience fun activities used at delivery sites

1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 24: Carnival, play party games you can check out

2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25: Celebration reception, live music & refreshments

Find more information on the events and services here.

