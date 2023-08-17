Topeka records 29 homicides in 2023, several remain unsolved

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has already recorded more homicides in 2023 than in 2022 with a total of 29 homicides through Oct. 13. It’s just one shy of the record-high seen in 2017.

Within the first month of 2023, the Topeka Police Department investigated two separate homicides. The first came on Jan. 8, after reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Madison St. Here, Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. As of Oct. 5, no arrests have been made in this murder.

The city’s second homicide came with the death of an infant, which also happened on Jan. 8. Topeka Police were called to a local hospital after Jackson Tilton, 2, was pronounced dead. Dustin Kelley, 40, was arrested on Jan. 12 in connection with this murder. As of Oct. 5, Kelley remains behind bars in the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on a $1 million bond with his next appearance set for a status conference on Dec. 7. His jury trial has been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on April 29, 2024, for charges of:

Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony

Abuse of a child - knowingly causing great bodily harm, abusive head trauma, permanent disablement or disfigurement

Aggravated endangering a child - a reckless situation

Topeka’s next three homicides were all the result of the same fatal fire that occurred on Jan. 20. The Topeka Fire Department was called to 916 Warren Ave. with reports of the fire. When they arrived, they found Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, all of Topeka. An adult and child were pulled from the home and rushed to the hospital, however, the child was later pronounced deceased. Another adult and child were pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving adult, Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton, was arrested on his release from the hospital for the murders. As of Oct. 5, Tyler also remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with his next court appearance set for a pretrial conference on Nov. 17. He is set to face a jury of his peers when his trial begins at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2024, on charges of:

Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony

Aggravated arson - substantial risk to great bodily harm

Aggravated endangering a child - a reckless situation

The Capital City’s sixth murder was recorded on Jan. 28 after the death of Jason J. Neal, 45, of Topeka. Police were called to the 400 block of SW Tyler St. with reports of a medical call and found Neal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Skyler J. M. Wilson, 33, was arrested about three days later in connection with the murder. As of Oct. 5, Wilson remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 28 for charges of:

Murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated

Criminal possession of a weapon - conviction of a non-person felony

The year’s seventh murder in Topeka was reported on Jan. 31 with the death of Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka, in the 900 block of SE 34th St. Police were called to the area with reports of a shooting and found Comp, who had been driving a tow truck, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased. Wesley Rayton was arrested the next day in connection. As of Oct. 5, Rayton remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with a pretrial conference set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 1. He will face a jury trial beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2024, for charges of:

Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Criminal discharge of a firearm - at an occupied vehicle with great bodily harm

Theft of a firearm with a value less than $25,000

On March 6, TPD was called to the 200 block of SW Harrison St. with reports of the city’s eighth homicide, which was investigated as a suspicious death. The victim, Rodney D. Clayton, 57, of Topeka, was found shot behind a nearby home. Serena M. Sanchez, 26, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with this death later that day. As of Oct. 5, she remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond with pretrial conferences set for Nov. 20 and Dec. 28. A jury trial has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2024. for charges of:

Murder in the second degree - intentional

Topeka bench warrants

On March 14, law enforcement officials were called to the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. with reports of a collision, however, further investigation found this was the city’s ninth homicide. When first responders arrived, they found Khristopher A. L. Brown, 19, of Topeka, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not until late June that an arrest for this murder was made. A 17-year-old was booked for:

Murder in the first degree

Distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school

Use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation

As the suspect, in this case, is a minor, officials have not released their identity or made records publicly available.

The next and 10th tragedy to befall the Capital City came with the death of 8th-grade student, Kaleb Lane, 13, of Topeka, who was found after what was believed to be an accidental shooting on March 16 in the 1300 block of SW Garfield Ave. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old was arrested for the death later that day and was later charged with second-degree murder. As the suspect, in this case, is also a minor, no information about their identity or other records has been made public.

Topeka’s 11th homicide was recorded on March 26 when police were called to the 1500 block of SE Quincy St. with reports of a shooting. Here, Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, of Topeka, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. An attempt to locate Jeffrey D. Arnold, 52, of Topeka, came about four days later when he was identified as a person of interest. He was not found until May when he was arrested in Johnson Co. for drug violations. As of Oct. 5, Arnold still has not been charged or arrested in connection with the murder and the District Attorney’s Office says results of the investigation are still under review.

Homicide 12 was not recorded until March 29, however, the death of Gregorio Castillo, 68, of Topeka, was the result of a Feb. 15 road rage incident. Castillo’s family alleged that a 20- to 30-year-old man assaulted him and caused massive head injuries. No arrests have been made in this case, however, the investigation was forwarded to DA Kagay’s office and remains under review as of Oct. 5.

On April 17, Topeka Police were called to the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave. with reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found Sherman Coleman Jr., 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died in the city’s 13th homicide. Christopher L. Brown, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with the death and as of Oct. 5, remains behind bars on a $1,005,000 bond with preliminary hearings set for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 for charges of:

Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony

Criminal possession of a weapon - convicted of a person or drug felony and firearm used in a crime

Murder in the second degree - intentional

Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon

Aggravated endangering a child - a reckless situation

Distribution of marijuana - between 25 grams and 15 pounds

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance

Violate offender registration act - 1st conviction

The Capital City recorded its 14th homicide on April 18 after police were called to the 900 block of SW 17th St. with reports of a shooting. Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka, was pronounced deceased after he was taken to the hospital by first responders. Christopher F. Ray, 32, of Topeka, was also arrested in connection with the death. As of Aug. 17, Ray has since been released as DA Kagay’s office confirmed it would not file charges against him in connection to the death. Daniel R. Gallow Jr., 24, was also arrested in connection with the death in May. As of Oct. 5, he remains behind bars on a total bond of $1,055,000 with a scheduling conference set for 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 for charges of:

Possession of stolen property - a firearm with a value of less than $25,000

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon - less than 8 years since a sentence or diversion was completed

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon - unknown circumstance

Criminal damage to property - without consent of a value of more than $1,000

Disorderly conduct - fighting words or noisy conduct

Murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated

Topeka’s 15th homicide has since been dubbed a self-defense incident as Semaj O. Jackson, 26, of Topeka, was taken to a local hospital via ambulance following a shooting on April 26 in the 2000 block of SW Clay St. He was later pronounced deceased. No further updates on this incident are expected.

The City’s 16th homicide began on April 7 when a teenager, later identified as Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16, of Topeka, was shot in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. He succumbed to his injuries on April 26. As of Oct. 5, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

On May 15, Topeka Police recorded the city’s 17th and 18th homicides as they were again called to the 3500 block of Kery Ave. with reports of another shooting. This time, officials found Brandon M. Drew, 39, of Topeka, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he died as a result the next day. On Sept. 12, TPD arrested Sydney D. Slaughter in connection with the murder. As of Oct. 5 he remains behind bars and awaits a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8 on charges of:

Murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Later on May 15, police were called to the 4100 block of SW Twilight Dr. with reports of another shooting. This time the victim, identified as Anthony L. Marshall III, 30, of Topeka. He had been on his way home from a Father’s Day celebration with two children of his own. As of Oct. 5, no arrests have been made, however, the investigation’s findings have been forwarded to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay for charging consideration.

The City’s 19th homicide was reported on June 30 when law enforcement officials were called to the 2600 block of SE Gilmore Ct. with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and all were taken to a local hospital. However, one victim, Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka, was pronounced dead by medical personnel. As of Oct. 5, no arrests have been made in this case yet either.

Another tragic child death befell the Capital City to account for Topeka’s 20th homicide. On July 15, police were called to a local hospital with reports of a child with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The child, identified as Alonzoe K. Smith, 2, of Topeka, was later pronounced deceased as a result. About two days later, officials sought Alfred A. Smith in connection with the death. Smith was found later in July after he was arrested on an unrelated traffic warrant in Springfield, Mo. No charges have been filed against him for the toddler’s death as of Oct. 5.

In the city’s 21st homicide, on Aug. 13, police were called to the 2500 block of SE Ohio St. with reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Lois Brown, 92, of Topeka, who had sustained life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Stephanie Miller, 43, of Topeka, was arrested in connection, and as of Oct. 5, she remains behind bars on a total bond of $1,003,640 She has a scheduling conference set for 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 and a competency hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 for charges of:

Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony

Murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated

Topeka bench warrants

In the city’s 22nd homicide, first responders were called to the 2100 block of SW Plass Ave. on Aug. 15 with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Kiarra Hazelton, 24, and Dontae E Knight, 31, both of Topeka, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and are believed to have known each other. TPD has since started to investigate the incident as a murder-suicide and does not anticipate any arrests to be made. No further updates are expected.

In homicide number 23, TPD said it was called to the Hi-Crest neighborhood around 3 p.m. on Sept. 7, with reports of a shooting. They found Hevair D. Loucious, 31, of Topeka, deceased at the scene. As of Oct. 5, no arrests have been made, however, the investigation has been turned over to the DA’s office for charging consideration.

The city’s 24th homicide was recorded on Sept. 25 when Durant Redmond, 39, of Topeka was found shot in the 2200 block of Plass Ave. TPD has asked for any information about the whereabouts of a woman who was believed to have information about the incident. Several days later - on Oct. 9 - TPD announced they’d arrested David Jackson, 39, of Oskaloosa in the case. He was jailed in connection with first degree murder.

On Sept. 28, TPD recorded the city’s 25th homicide after first responders were called to the 3700 block of SW Park Ct. with reports of a shooting. Jeremy Palmer, 44, was found with life-threatening injuries and was soon pronounced deceased. Jacorey Porter, 23, was arrested in connection with the incident. As of Oct. 5, he remains behind bars and awaits an Oct. 12 scheduling conference with charges of:

Murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated

Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony

Kidnapping

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Aggravated endangering a child

On Monday, Oct. 2, TPD was called to the Dillons Gas Station near SE 28th and California as well as an adjoining field with reports of a disturbance. When first responders arrived, 5-year-old Zoey Felix was found with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, becoming the city’s 26th homicide victim of the year. Mickel W. Cherry, 25, was arrested in connection with the incident. As of Oct. 5, he remains behind bars and has yet to be formally charged. He was arrested on:

Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony

Rape - the offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14

Topeka’s next three homicides happened within 72 hours of each other. Number 27 came late Tuesday, Oct. 10. First responders were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania Ave. When they arrived, TPD said they found Victor Carlton, 17, of Topeka, had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information has been released in this case and no arrests have been made.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, TPD said first responders were called to the 1200 block of SW Clay St. with reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found Ra’Juan Spicer, 18, of Topeka, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene. No suspect information has been released in this case and no arrests have been made.

The city’s 29th homicide was recorded in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. TPD said Damayah R. Calhoun, 17, of Topeka was brought to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound TPD later said the shooting happened in the 600 block of SE Lawrence St. So far, no arrests have been announced, nor suspect information released.

In 2022, there were a total of 18 homicides in the Capital City. However, 2017 saw the most homicides with 30 recorded in Topeka.

