Topeka Jayhawk Club welcomes Lance Leipold ahead of new season

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As the 2023 season nears in less than three weeks, head coach Lance Leipold came to the 785 to meet and talks with fans.

He told 13 Sports this is something he loves coming to and to see the fans excitement. It was a big turnout this season as fans asked questions and even won some prizes too.

The community loves what Leipold and the program are working towards and he wants to repay it back.

”The support here by this club has been special since our arrival and now that we’ve been able to get some success and some other things going, you see the energy when you walk in here and the passion,” Leipold said. “They do different things for our team and had a melon feed and then they see us in the airport when we’re flying out, it’s really cool. It’s exciting to be here and my wife and I really enjoy coming.”

The Jayhawks kick-off their season at home against Missouri State Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

