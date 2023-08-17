Topeka Correctional residents, driver injured after Iola bus collision

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight residents from the Topeka Correctional Facility and a driver of the bus they were in were injured following a late-night collision with a semi-truck.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says that just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, a transport bus that had been carrying 21 residents from the Topeka Correctional facility was involved in a collision. As a result, nine were injured, including eight residents.

KDOC noted that the Topeka Correctional residents had just finished a 3 - 11 p.m. shift at the Russell Stover plant in Iola and were headed back to the Capital City. The bus had turned onto Highway 169 and collided with a semi-truck.

The Department indicated that the driver of the bus was seriously injured and was taken to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, eight residents, including three with bone fractures, were injured. The residents are expected to make a full recovery.

KDOC said the other 13 residents were uninjured and were taken back to the worksite. Out of an abundance of caution, they were also sent to a local hospital to be checked out by medical professionals.

Officials noted they will continue to work with law enforcement to find the cause of the accident.

