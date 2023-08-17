Top agriculture leaders meet in Manhattan to discuss workforce, water

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’s top agricultural leaders have converged in Manhattan as water and the workforce drove the morning sessions of the 2023 Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Aug. 17, that the eighth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth has officially kicked off. The meeting of more than 400 ag leaders will represent the various agricultural interests across the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly touted the importance of the industry in Kansas. In 2022, the industry contributed more than $76 billion to the state’s economy and fueled more than 250,000 jobs - about 14% of the state’s workforce. Earlier this week, it was announced that the state exported nearly $5.5 billion in agricultural goods - a record.

“Despite the many hurdles thrown our way – including the ongoing drought, which has devastated this summer’s wheat harvest – the Kansas ag industry remains strong,” Kelly said. “There’s no doubt: Kansas remains a worldwide powerhouse in agriculture. But it’s also clear that to keep our ag industry modern and competitive, we have to solve two major challenges facing us: water and workforce shortages.”

The Governor indicated that the workforce and water are the main focuses of the morning sessions at the summit. She shared actions taken to solve the shortages - including a record-breaking investment in water-saving infrastructure and expanding registered apprenticeships. Guest speakers will provide insight as attendees break up into groups for interactive discussions on how to work towards solutions.

“Many of the initiatives that have contributed to Kansas agriculture were the result of discussions here at the Ag Growth Summit,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “We appreciate the commitment of leaders and producers who take time to engage in active discussion about what can be done to drive growth and how we can collaborate to move agriculture forward to benefit the state of Kansas.”

Kelly said Secretary Beam is set to close the conference with a summary of the morning’s discussions on workforce and water and with recognition of the 2023 Kansas Ag Heroes.

