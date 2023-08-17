Thursday forecast: The coolest day for a while

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front will be pushing through this morning leading to a shift in the winds to the north and a brief cool down today. Unfortunately it won’t bring any rain but it may bring some clouds to the area this morning. After today temperatures heat back up tomorrow as it’ll be the transition to the extreme heat moving in this weekend.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today, this may end up being the coolest day we’ll have until the final few days of August.

With a prolonged stretch of extreme heat beginning this weekend and lasting throughout next work week make sure you are ready. Hydrate, adjust outdoor activities to limit the amount of time you are outside, keep your pets in mind. If you don’t have AC, spend some time in a place that does like the library, movie theater, friend’s house, cooling shelters, etc. It’s also important to find somewhere cool at night so your body is able to recover after the intense heat during the day.



As you’re continuing to check back daily and seeing the temperatures adjust and may continue to see that to be the case in the coming days a lot of that is due to the humidity forecast. Remember the higher the humidity, the harder it is for the actual air temperature to heat up. Regardless of high humidity and ‘cooler’ temperatures or vice versa the end result will remain the same with a heat index for most 105-110 for most spots Saturday through next Thursday. If it ends up being hotter than 110°, as of now we’re talking up to 115° and there have been spots that have dealt with that so far this season so it’s nothing new but again it’s this prolonged heat wave that’s the danger.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80 in extreme northeast KS with highs around 90° out toward central KS and down near I-35. Winds N 5-15 gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds become calm. One more opportunity to turn the AC off and open the windows.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s east of HWY 75 to mid 90s toward central KS. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

One model does indicate a brief rain shower late Friday night into early Saturday morning north of I-70 but all models keep the area dry with the heat wave really beginning Saturday. If you’re wondering about rainfall, the highest likelihood of the first opportunity of rain anywhere in northeast KS won’t be until a week from Saturday but we may have to wait for the final 2-5 days of August before we start to increase our rain chances again.

