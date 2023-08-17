Students return to Washburn University campus with Weeks of Welcome

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Washburn University are returning to campus with Weeks of Welcome as the community prepares for the rest of the school year.

Washburn University says that student organizations, faculty and staff are set to host opportunities for students to become involved, explore student services and discover everything the community has to offer during the upcoming Weeks of Welcome.

“Students ultimately come to college to obtain the degree or certification in a program that helps them on a career path,” said Dr. Eric Grospitch, vice president of student life for Washburn University. “However, we know that students who get involved on campus are more likely to persist through to graduation and have higher GPAs. Weeks of Welcome provides fun and exciting programs and events for students to become more familiar with Washburn resources and opportunities on/off campus, while building friendships and community.”

WU noted that events are set to begin with move-in on Thursday, Aug. 17, and continue through Homecoming on Oct. 28. Events are open to all students - including those from Washburn Institute of Technology and Washburn Law School. The semester is set to begin on Aug. 19 with most classes resuming on Aug. 21.

Aug. 17: Move-in: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. campus-wide Fraternity and Sorority Life Luncheon: 12 to 3 p.m. in Washburn Rooms A and B in Memorial Union (This event is open to all students and their families or guardians.) Event on the Lawn & Campus Activities Board Movie: 9 to 11 p.m. on the Memorial Union lawn

Aug. 18: First-Year Experience Open House: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Mabee Library Navigate Your Schedule - Campus Classroom Tours: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Start at Mabee Library Panhellenic Council - Get the Scoop on Sorority Life: 12 to 2:30 p.m., Memorial Union lawn RecConnect: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Start at the Residence Halls Friday Fun Fest: 5 to 7 p.m., Washburn Rooms A and B in Memorial Union eSports Open House: 7:30 to 10 p.m., eSports Lounge in the Living Learning Center

Aug. 19: Navigate Your Schedule - Campus Classroom Tours: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Start at Washburn Rooms A and B in Memorial Union Grocery Bingo: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Washburn Rooms A and B in Memorial Union Faith, Food & Fellowship Luncheon: 1 to 3 p.m., North Memorial Union lawn Grocery Bingo: 4 to 6 p.m., Lincoln Dining Hall Scavenger Hunt: 6 to 7:30 p.m., North side of the Memorial Union lawn WU Bash: 8 to 10 p.m., Union Underground in Memorial Union

Aug. 20: Calm on the Lawn: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., East Memorial Union lawn

Aug. 21: Rock the Rec: 5 to 8 p.m., Student Recreation and Wellness Center

Aug. 22: Splashin’ with the Greeks: 5 to 8:30 p.m., East Memorial Union lawn

Aug. 23: Market Daze: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Memorial lawn Paint U: 8 to 10 p.m., East Memorial Union lawn

Aug. 24: On-Campus Student Job Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Washburn Room B in Memorial Union University Convocation: 4 to 6 p.m., Lee Arena, Petro Allied Health Center Luau: 6 to 8 p.m., East Memorial Union lawn



