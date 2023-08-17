Students moved into their new homes on the campus of Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - College students started moving into their new homes in Manhattan today.

Incoming freshman and returning students have been moving into their dorms throughout the week.

“We see a lot of students that get here are really nervous to leave their families but are really excited to build community here and so I’m really excited for this next year just coming in and just seeing the excitement in them and wanting to make friends and get involved,” said Meg Johnson, community coordinator at K-State.

Though many incoming students can be nervous most are excited to make new friends and get involved around campus.

“It’s been really fun so far I moved in on Sunday and it was very easy, they have little carts for us that we can use and I was able to take all my stuff up in one trip and it’s been really fun so far everyone here is really nice and I can just come down to the front desk and hang out whenever I want to and they always have a smile on their face,” said Catie Burr, an incoming freshman at K-State.

Move-in gives returning students the opportunity to help the freshman get involved and learn what the campus has to offer.

“It’s a great time for the returning students for a perfect opportunity to jump on and get them to do things nobody’s found their niche yet so everybody is always open to go do stuff so it’s a great time because now’s the time to just get everybody to go do things, get involved,” said Justin Deas, senior at K-State.

Johnson has a message for all those new students moving into a new home.

“If you’re living in the halls this next year make the most out of it, go into your floor lobbies, talk to people, and get involved, it was always the best time in my college career and I hope that for you too,” said Johnson.

Classes for the students start next Monday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.