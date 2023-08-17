SOS Inc. re-opens Child Advocacy Center, expands services in Coffey County

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - SOS, Inc. re-opened the SOS Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and expanded services in Coffey County.

SOS, Inc. officials said they celebrated the re-opening of the facility and expansion of services with a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Coffey County SOS Outreach Office. The public was able to tour the office and visit with SOS staff to learn more about the services provided to the local community. The assistance of local law enforcement was a great help to the organization in reopening the facility.

“I am extremely grateful for the continued help from Burlington Police Chief Doug Jones and Lieutenant Detective Garen Honn of the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office. Without these gentlemen, this endeavor would not have been possible,” said Connie Cahoone, SOS Executive Director.

According to SOS, Inc., the facility provides a child-friendly, neutral facility for interviewing children involved in cases of alleged child abuse or neglect. The CAC is accredited by the National Children’s Alliance and receives case referrals from law enforcement or the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) to facilitate a child disclosure interview for prosecution purposes.

SOS, Inc. officials said a highly trained professional conducts the interview while investigative professionals observe via closed-circuit television. The child’s interview is digitally recorded, ensuring comprehensive and quality interviews while reducing the number of times a child must make a statement. The CAC also coordinates a multidisciplinary team that monitors case progression and makes victim-centered decisions about the investigation, treatment, management and prosecution of each case. The CAC offers support to the child and caregivers from case referral to case resolution.

According to SOS, Inc., since 2003, SOS has provided services to individuals in Coffey County who have experienced sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. SOS also provides prevention education to local schools, organizations and businesses, including 46 educational and community presentations in the county in 2022.

SOS officials said the Coffey County SOS Outreach Office and Child Advocacy Center is located at 107 S. Sixth Street in Burlington. To learn more about any of the services provided by SOS, please contact info@soskansas.com. Those who have been affected by sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect can call 1-800-825-1295 or text SOSKS to 847411 to confidentially speak with an advocate 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.