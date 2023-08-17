Racial slurs that led to fist fight land Carbondale juvenile behind bars

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Racial slurs that led to a drunken fight have landed a Carbondale juvenile behind bars after a disturbance earlier in the week.

The Carbondale Police Department says that on Monday, Aug. 14, law enforcement officials were called to the 300 block of Market St. with reports of a disturbance. A suspect had behaved aggressively towards the residents of a home where they had been an unwelcome guest.

CPD noted that the suspect had also appeared intoxicated and attempted to start a fistfight as he hurled racial slurs at the victims.

As a result, law enforcement officials said a juvenile was taken into custody. They were booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

  • Assault
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Possession and consumption of liquor as a minor

No further information has been released, including the suspect’s identity.

