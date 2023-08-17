Preschool students start classes Thursday at Shaner Early Learning Academy in Topeka

Cydney Hutton takes a photo of her son Corey Hutton on the first day of classes Thursday...
Cydney Hutton takes a photo of her son Corey Hutton on the first day of classes Thursday morning at Shaner Early Learning Academy, 1600 S.W. 34th St.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classes for preschool students began Thursday morning at Shaner Early Learning Academy in Topeka.

Students began arriving for the start of their new school year around 8 a.m., with doors opening at 8:20 a.m. at the school, 1600 S.W. 34th St.

Regan Baxter, principal of Shaner Early Learning Academy, said approximately 200 students ages 2 to 4 are enrolled for classes this year.

On Thursday, the students -- many accompanied by parents and grandparents -- were treated to doughnuts and milk at the “Bittersweet Breakfast” in the school’s gymnasium. School officials said the breakfast was so named because of the mixed emotions of parents whose children are attending classes for the first time.

Many of the parents and grandparents took photos of their students as they entered the building. The students held a sign saying “First Day of Preschool.”

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson said this marks the sixth year for the Shaner Early Learning Academy.

Other preschools are available throughout Topeka Unified School District 501.

