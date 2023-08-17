Pittsburg man arrested, accused of possessing sexually explicit images of children

Gilbert Smith
Gilbert Smith(Crawford Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pittsburg man has been accused of promoting the sexual performance of children under the age of 14 following a recent investigation.

The Pittsburg Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from Wichita received information in early July about an unknown suspect who had downloaded and shared pornographic images of children from the internet.

PPD said the Task Force investigated and found the images were uploaded from an address in the City of Pittsburg. The Department took the lead in the investigation in mid-July.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials said they arrested Gilbert A. Smith Jr., 47, of Pittsburg, at his home for sexual exploitation of a child - specifically in relation to the possession of sexually explicit images of children.

Smith was booked into the Crawford Co. Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - promoting the performance of a child under the age of 14 and a single count of failure to appear.

As of Thursday, Smith remains behind bars.

