Motorcycle riders ready to stand up to give a hand up to veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcycle riders are ready to stand up for area veterans.

Scott Martin visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the 9th annual Hand Up Stand Up ride.

Martin, himself a veteran of the U.S. Navy, said many veterans experience physical and/or mental health issues, including PTSD. He said it is important to be sure they have access to needed services.

Proceeds from the ride will support patients at Topeka’s Colmery O’Neil VA Medical Center and other area veterans.

The Hand Up Stand Up Ride takes place Saturday, Sept. 9. Register is from 8 to 10 a.m., with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The ride starts at Topeka Historic Harley Davidson, SW 21st and Topeka, follows a 100-mile route through the Flint Hills, and ends at VFW Post 1650, 3110 SW Huntoon St., Topeka.

Ride registration is $35 for a rider, $15 for a passenger. You can register or make a donation at HandUpStandUp.org. People also may register and donate in advance Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 at Topeka Harley Davidson.

