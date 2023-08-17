KPZ Preview: Washburn Rural

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues are our next Kansas Prep Zone feature leading up to the season and this group is confident more than ever.

Washburn Rural finished last year at 8-3 and all of their wins, they scored at least 25, even scoring 81 against Topeka West.

Some big names are gone, Shane Sexton, Ty Weber just to name a few but this roster returns a lot of athletes and experience which they believe will help them this year and surprise people.

After losing to Derby in the sectional final last season, that lit a fire under this group and that’s driving them for more success. And, they say Friday Night Lights can’t come fast enough.

”After the game we all sat down and we can beat any team in the state and I know that for sure,” Senior Linebacker Jaren Heim said. “We have to put all the pieces together, we made some mistakes here and there and I know with this team we have this year, we can beat any team in the state. “We have all the pieces so I feel like this is our year.”

“I’m liking our energy, it’s just different this year, I feel like everyone is bought in,” Senior Quarterback Branton DeWeese said. “If you feel the energy, you’re going to practice with energy so I definitely feel like that’s something we have this year.”

“With great expectations, come a lot of responsibility,” Head coach Steve Buhler said. “If you want to be really good and take that further step in the playoffs and get by that regional game and Sub-State and state finals, then you have to put in the work, you have to put in the time that it’s going to take to do those kind of things.”

The Junior Blues open the campaign against Wichita East, the team they beat last year 49-42 to open the 2022 season.

