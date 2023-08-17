KDHE, Anderson County investigating outbreak of infectious bacterial disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department (SEKMCHD) are in the preliminary stages of investigating individuals who are ill with an infectious bacterial disease known as campylobacteriosis.

KDHE officials said the outbreak is possibly associated with Trade Winds Bar and Grill in Garnett, Kan. Anyone who visited Trade Winds Bar and Grill between July 14 and Aug. 9 and later experienced symptoms of diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting, are encouraged to take this survey.

KDHE officials indicated if you live in Anderson County and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, please contact SEKMCHD via phone at (785) 448-6559. In addition, if you live outside of Anderson County and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, please contact KDHE’s Epidemiology Hotline at (877) 427-7317.

According to KDHE officials, Campylobacteriosis, or Campylobacter infection, is an infectious disease caused by Campylobacter bacteria. Most Campylobacter infections are associated with eating raw or undercooked poultry or from contamination of other foods by these items. Campylobacter does not usually spread from one person to another but can when an infected person does not wash their hands with soap and water appropriately after using the restroom or before preparing food.

KDHE officials said people with campylobacteriosis usually have diarrhea, often bloody, fever, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually start within two to five days after exposure and people recover without specific treatment. While rare, one in every 1,000 reported Campyblocater illnesses lead to Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS). GBS can lead to muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis that can last for a few weeks to several years and often requires medical care. Most people recover fully.

KDHE officials noted they and SEKMCHD are working with the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) to ensure proper food safety practices are in place at the restaurant. KDA inspectors completed an investigation on Aug. 15 and provided compliance assistance to the business.

KDHE officials said for additional information about Campylobacter, please visit their fact sheet.

