Kansas football held media day as team has more goals to accomplish

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After Jayhawk fans got a taste of what the program could like in 2022, the expectations for 2023 are much higher than they have been in sometime.

“None of these are going to win us games,” Head coach Lance Leipold said. “Until we go out and do it. But it does change the perception of how this program is looked at and what we do.”

Leipold is referring to the new weight and locker rooms that were unveiled last week and then the new renovations for David Booth Memorial Stadium were released on Tuesday. But, now that the program has had some success for the first time in a while, that’s also building the momentum too.

“A taste of winning does change how you carry yourself and what you go about,” Leipold said. “It makes you hungrier to go out and get it and I think our upperclassmen have done a great job with that.”

Running back Devin Neal on Tuesday who is a Lawrence native and chose to come to KU to see the program change and it has. Leipold called him a trailblazer and his teammates are following his lead.

“It means a lot to me and obviously I came into this with the mindset of planting trees and hopefully one day leaving this program better than what it was when I got here originally. I think we’ve done that very well as a team and I think we’re ready to build upon that and out goal is to win a Big 12 Championship and that’s what we’re willing to do,” Neal said.

“We’re not the team anymore that’s winning two or less games. We’re a team that’s expected to go out there and perform each and every game and win those games as well. We have that pressure of preparing properly and getting ready to execute it during the game,” Neal added.

That’s something offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki talked about on the offensive side of the ball. They have an offense that’s shown flashes a lot of being explosive, but it’s more than.

“We simply just want to be stressful as an offense. We want to be the most stressful team in the country to defend. There’s a lot of ways to create stress. Motions, playing fast, different personnel groupings and formations. I hope we evolve this year and people are worried about the matchups. It’s stressful to learn how to tackle someone or that you’re covering or getting off a block, or individuals that block really well,’ Kotelnicki said.

It’s not a time to get complacent and the players know that but they’re excited to see their hard work pay off.

”Remember what got you here,” Quarterback Jalon Daniels said. “When Leipold first got here, we used to dream of making this amount of progression that we made and the fact that we’re making these steps right now, we want to be able to take those steps even further.”

“Having the losing season, and sticking it out to when coach Leipold got here and to be here to say we were a part of this change, we were able to help build something that nobody every believed in us,” Wide Receiver Lawrence Arnold said.

“The standard the team sets, the players set, has been so heightened from year one to year three and it day and night and it’s so much different and better,” Tight end Mason Fairchild said. “Because of that leadership now, we’re able to thrive rather than survive like we did before.”

Kansas was projected to finish ninth in the conference preseason poll this season but that’s not getting in the way of what the team knows they can do and they have more to prove.

“I feel like it would be a disservice for us not to go produce on the field and get wins for every body. This town cares about football a lot, the community, and the entire nation with KU alumni, you can see it,” Tight end Jared Casey said.

