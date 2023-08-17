K-State Beach Museum of Art exhibition explores use of art in Kansas schools

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University Beach Museum of Art exhibition explores the use of art in Kansas schools.

Kansas State University officials said a new exhibition at the K-State Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art brings together historic artworks collected by K-12 schools and emphasizes their importance as educational resources for schools and local communities.

K-State officials indicated “To the Stars Through Art: A History of Art Collecting in Kansas Public Schools, 1900-1950″ opens Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the Beach Museum of Art’s Marion Pelton and Hyle Family galleries, and it features 70 paintings and prints from more than a dozen schools and history museums across the state.

According to officials with K-State, featured artists include Blackbear Bosin, Norma Bassett Hall, Birger Sandzén, Ethel Spears and Walter Ufer. Sandzén, from Lindsborg, was a driving force in the historic campaign to bring original artwork to Kansas schools.

K-State officials noted Elizabeth Seaton, Beach Museum of Art curator, said the exhibition’s title was inspired by the state motto - “ad astra per aspera,” or “to the stars through difficulty” - and alludes to the challenges of keeping the arts in the forefront of education.

“One goal of the ‘To the Stars Through Art’ exhibition is to show the vital role American art played — and might play again — in Kansas schools and their communities,” said Seaton. “A prominent theme is the heavy community involvement in the campaign to bring original artwork into Kansas schools. The exhibition also seeks to guide Kansas schools in caring for their collections and using art for educational enrichment.”

K-State officials said the counties represented in the exhibition are Cowley, Douglas, Johnson, Labette, Marshall, McPherson, Riley, Saline, Shawnee, Trego, Sedgwick, Wilson and Wyandotte.

According to officials with K-State, the museum is hosting several special events related to the exhibition. The Sue Jean Covacevich Educators Conference: Inspiring Students Through Art Collecting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Beach Museum of Art.

K-State officials said there will be a live-streamed discussion with Nicole Grabow, director of preventive conservation at the Midwest Art Conservation Center, and Sarah Prince, collections manager at the Beach Museum of Art. The conversation, “Best Practices for the Care of Art in Schools,” will occur at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

K-State officials indicated the exhibition is organized by Seaton in collaboration with regional scholars and museum curators. Funding for the exhibition is provided in part by Humanities Kansas, a nonprofit cultural organization that connects communities with history, traditions and ideas to strengthen civic life.

K-State officials noted “To the Stars Through Art: A History of Art Collecting in Kansas Public Schools, 1900-1950″ can be viewed through May 11, 2024.

