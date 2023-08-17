Heat Wave Approaching

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight

Clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 104.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.