Heat Wave Approaching
Triple Digits Return Saturday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight
Clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 10 mph.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 104.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
