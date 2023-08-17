Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office say they’re set to begin joint proactive enforcement along Shawnee County trails.

The decision comes amid heightened concern about safety on the trails, and another assault Tuesday that sent someone to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD says the victim suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries after being attacked August 15. The attack happened on the Warren Nature Trails near Felker Park. No further information was available in that investigation.

The increased enforcement starts August 18.

Shawnee Co. leaders have begun looking into measures to increase park and trail safety, and similar discussions are set to begin on the city side as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.