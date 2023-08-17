Drivers warned to plan for delays as work begins on 10 miles of K-20

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Northeastern Kansas have been warned to plan for delays of up to 15 minutes as work begins on 10 miles of K-20.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has warned drivers that a mill and overlay project has started on K-20 in Brown Co. The project is set to cover about 10 miles - from the Highway 75 junction to the western city limits of Horton.

KDOT noted that the road will be reduced to a single lane of travel as work takes place. Traffic will be directed by a pilot car and flaggers. A 10-foot width restriction will also be set.

Crews urged drivers to plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT said work will take place during the daylight hours Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed. The project is expected to be finished by late September, weather allowing.

The Department indicated that Bettis Asphalt & Construction out of Topeka has been awarded the $1.7 million contract for the project.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Antonio V. Arreola was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the alleged...
Topeka Dollar General employee held at gunpoint after theft
FILE - An empty spot on reporter Phyllis Zorn's desk shows where the tower for her computer sat...
Items seized by police during Marion newspaper raid set to be returned by KBI

Latest News

FILE
Police Chief warns those caught abandoning dogs may face criminal charges
Gilbert Smith
Pittsburg man arrested, accused of possessing sexually explicit images of children
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on US-75 highway...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County
'Cool' today but heating up tomorrow and certainly by the weekend