Drivers warned to plan for delays as work begins on 10 miles of K-20

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Northeastern Kansas have been warned to plan for delays of up to 15 minutes as work begins on 10 miles of K-20.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has warned drivers that a mill and overlay project has started on K-20 in Brown Co. The project is set to cover about 10 miles - from the Highway 75 junction to the western city limits of Horton.

KDOT noted that the road will be reduced to a single lane of travel as work takes place. Traffic will be directed by a pilot car and flaggers. A 10-foot width restriction will also be set.

Crews urged drivers to plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT said work will take place during the daylight hours Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed. The project is expected to be finished by late September, weather allowing.

The Department indicated that Bettis Asphalt & Construction out of Topeka has been awarded the $1.7 million contract for the project.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.