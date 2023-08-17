Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 highway in Jackson County.

The collision was reported around 5:33 a.m. Thursday on southbound US-75 highway, just north of the Indian County gas station and convenience store.

Initial reports indicated no serious injuries resulted from the crash.

Meanwhile, traffic on southbound US-75 highway was being restricted.

Check wibw.com for additional details as they become available.

