Crews extinguish shed fire Thursday morning in southwest Topeka

Crews extinguished a shed fire early Thursday in the 2300 block of S.W. Gage in southwest Topeka.
Crews extinguished a shed fire early Thursday in the 2300 block of S.W. Gage in southwest Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a shed fire early Thursday in southwest Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of S.W. Gage.

Heavy smoke and flames were reported coming from the shed before Topeka Fire Department crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly, but not before the shed was destroyed.

The shed was located in an open area south of a residence in the 2300 block of S.W. Gage.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or an estimated dollar loss associated with the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Antonio V. Arreola was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the alleged...
Topeka Dollar General employee held at gunpoint after theft
FILE - An empty spot on reporter Phyllis Zorn's desk shows where the tower for her computer sat...
Items seized by police during Marion newspaper raid set to be returned by KBI

Latest News

FILE
Drivers warned to plan for delays as work begins on 10 miles of K-20
FILE
Police Chief warns those caught abandoning dogs may face criminal charges
Gilbert Smith
Pittsburg man arrested, accused of possessing sexually explicit images of children
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on US-75 highway...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County