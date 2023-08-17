Crews extinguish shed fire Thursday morning in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a shed fire early Thursday in southwest Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of S.W. Gage.

Heavy smoke and flames were reported coming from the shed before Topeka Fire Department crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly, but not before the shed was destroyed.

The shed was located in an open area south of a residence in the 2300 block of S.W. Gage.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or an estimated dollar loss associated with the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.