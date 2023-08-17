Congressman Jake LaTurner discusses workforce issues with local business leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner met with local business leaders Thursday, Aug. 17 to discuss issues in the workforce, including labor shortages, inflation and how businesses are operating post-pandemic.

LaTurner teamed up with the Greater Topeka Partnership to host the meeting Thursday morning. “We had a great turnout today from the Topeka business community to talk about the headwinds that they are facing,” Rep. LaTurner said. “There are a lot of issues and I think the best thing I can do is to make sure that we’re listening and then go to Washington D.C. and try to improve the circumstances.”

Leaders with businesses like Performance Tire, Visit Topeka, WIBW, Washburn University and many more attended the discussion.

“These types of events are so important as we go into a legislative session,” Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, President of Washburn University, said. “The thing that I love about congressman LaTurner is that he comes and he just listens to people that he represents and serves and what’s important for us to be able to thrive in the future.”

After the discussion, Rep. Laturner spoke with the media and commented on the newspaper raid in Marion Co., calling it an unfortunate situation. LaTurner added that he has always supported the First Amendment, including Freedom of the Press.

