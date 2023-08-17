“Coffee church” celebrates two years of operation

Cafe Quetzal holds events Aug. 24-26 to celebrate its second anniversary.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A place affectionately known as the “coffee church” is celebrating its second anniversary with a series of community events.

“Pastorista” Christine Potter and business partner Barb Muench visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about Cafe Quetzal.

Christine is the cafe’s pastor and barista. She explained that she is ordained through the United Methodist Church, and wanted to establish a ministry that was comfortable and approachable. She say the cafe concept elsewhere, and approached Barb, who immediately jumped in on the plan.

Rev. Christine said it’s important to her that she not only minister and preach, but also be part of the cafe’s operations, hence her title of “pastorista.” Barb said, while there are set worship service times, they see any interaction as an opportunity to minister and serve people. Both agree the goal is to engage young people in a faith community and support system.

Cafe Quetzal’s second anniversary events will span three days, all taking place at the cafe at 2111 SW Belle Ave.

It kicks off with the Charting the Course Gala at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. The event is their inaugural fundraise, feature stories, music, an auction and, of course, coffee and appetizers. Cost is $40 per person or $150 for a table of four. Tickets are available here.

Their second event is an open mic night. It is open to all creative expression, from poems and spoken word to music and dance. Performer registration is at 6:30 p.m., with performances starting at 7 p.m. The event is free to participate and attend.

The celebrations culminate with a Passport Adventure Parking Lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26. All families are invited to the free activities, with food available to purchase.

