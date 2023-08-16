Wednesday forecast: Highs more seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cool start to the work week, temperatures are going to be heating up the rest of the week. There will be a 5 to even at times a 10 degree difference in temperatures across northeast KS the rest of the week so something to be aware of. Everyone will have extreme heat by the weekend so be preparing for that and plan accordingly on limiting outdoor activities.

Taking Action:

Heat will be making a return today and while it won’t be as intense for several spots through Friday, the heat beginning this weekend will be so make sure you’re taking this heat seriously even in these next couple days. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Make sure you’re hydrating, keeping your pets in mind and following all heat safety protocols.



Overall high confidence in the forecast for the next 8 days especially the fact it will remain dry. There are some disagreements on some specifics but none that will have a major impact on the forecast. This includes the extent of cloud cover tonight into tomorrow as a weak cold front pushes through. There’s also differences in the models on how humid it will be this weekend. While it’s been mentioned several times this season the higher the humidity the ‘cooler’ the temperatures but no matter how humid this weekend is, the heat index or feels like temperatures will likely be in the 105-110 degree range. Of course there will likely be spots that are hotter than 110°.

Normal High: 89 Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s with the warmer temperatures out toward central KS, cooler east of HWY 75. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S/SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s north to around 90° near I-35. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

As the cooler air sticks around Thursday night, lows may drop back down in the 50s to low 60s so one more night to give the AC a break and open the windows before the heat returns Friday afternoon and sticks around for a prolonged period of time. Highs could range anywhere from low 90s toward the Missouri border to upper 90s out toward central KS before the mid 90s to triple digits will be likely this weekend into next week.

As of now confidence is high that this weekend will be VERY HOT with confidence decreasing slightly for the work week. This is due to one of the models ushering in cooler weather compared to the last couple days while the other model keeps the intense heat at least through Thursday. As for rain, one model indicates some rain by next Friday while the other model keeps the area dry so it’s possible we may have to go at least 9 more days of dry conditions without even a slight chance for rain.

