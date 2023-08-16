USD 437 elementary schools open their doors to students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some elementary students are back in the classroom.

The first day of school for USD 437 Wanamaker Elementary School was on Tuesday, Aug. 15, especially for elementary students. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, eighth graders and returning students in grades 10-12 are back in class, then Pre-K and Kindergarten students will begin the following day on Thursday, Aug. 17.

13 NEWS spoke with Marc Sonderegger, the principal of Wanamaker Elementary School, about what the children will learn this 2023-2024 school year. Sonderegger has been the principal of the school for 15 years now.

“I think that this year, we are going to spend some time working on some different character pillars. Starting out with kindness and caring,” said Sonderegger. “Some of those, you know, social type skills and learning to get along with others and being kind to others.”

13 NEWS also chatted with the parents to see what kind of challenges they have experienced this time of year. Michael Reed has a daughter in the fourth grade this school year, and he said the biggest challenge is to tackle new adjustments and getting back into a routine.

“Just adjustments, I think, and schedule changes would be the biggest,” Michael Reed, parent. “We try to get her in bed at a decent time and up early enough to where she has enough time to wake up, [and] get something to eat.”

To learn more about upcoming events throughout the district, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.