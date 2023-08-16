Two arrested for drug possession and distribution after month-long investigation

THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested two people after a month-long investigation for multiple charges, including drug possession and distribution.

Over the past four weeks, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Colby Police Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) worked on an investigation involving the distribution and manufacturing of controlled substances.

On August 14 and 15, multiple search warrants were executed in Thomas County with assistance from the KBI High-Risk Warrant Team, the KBI Clandestine Laboratory Team, and the Colby Police Department. Methamphetamine, an active marijuana grow, paraphernalia, and other illegal items used in drug manufacturing were all located during a residence search.

As a result, the two people were arrested for the following charges:

Jensina Sporing, 39, of Colby, Kansas

Distribution of a controlled substance

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful drug proceeds from a transaction

Use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation

Two counts of use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia

Lawrence Hapke, 47, of Colby, Kansas

Possession of a controlled substance

Use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

The suspects were booked into the Thomas County Jail. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

According to the KBI, another arrest connected to this operation is expected.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.