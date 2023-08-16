TPD investigating double homicide

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a double homicide in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in the 2100 block of SW Plass Ave.

Two people were found, each seriously wounded. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD says all parties involved have been identified but asks anyone with information to call them at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

