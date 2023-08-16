Topeka’s Arab Shrine Temple hosting inaugural pinewood derby

The Arab Shrine Sun Devils will host their first pinewood derby Sept. 9.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Arab Shrine Temple is ready to head off to the races - on a slightly lower-key scale!

They’re hosting their first-ever Pinewood Derby. John Sidwell with the Arab Shrine Temple shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas.

The Arab Shrine Sun Devils are planning the event. Participants will be divided into various age categories, from several children’s divisions to adults aged 18 and up. They’ll build and race small wooden cars.

The event will benefit the Sun Devils, which is the Shrine’s parade unit.

The derby takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Arab Shrine, 1305 S. Kansas Ave. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the races starting at noon. Registration fee is $15 with a car kit and $12 without. Anyone with questions may email arabsundevils@gmail.com or call 785-438-7111.

People who’d like to register and get a kit in advance may do so at the Arab Shrine Parking Lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26. They also may get them from Hogan Muffler & Brake, 4018 SW 21st St.

The event is sponsored by Lewis Toyota.

